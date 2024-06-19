BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Todd Berard sold 345 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $7,514.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Todd Berard sold 73 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,619.14.

On Thursday, April 18th, Todd Berard sold 332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $5,082.92.

On Monday, April 15th, Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Todd Berard sold 515 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $9,264.85.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.