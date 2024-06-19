Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) Insider Sells A$225,882.00 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360 – Get Free Report) insider David Wiadrowski sold 8,366 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.00 ($17.88), for a total value of A$225,882.00 ($149,590.73).
Life360 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Life360 Company Profile
