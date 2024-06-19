Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Michael Aaron Conway Sells 3,250 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Aaron Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

