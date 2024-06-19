PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Scott Huff Sells 12,117 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PetIQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.75 million, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.76. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after buying an additional 226,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 243.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 119.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Featured Stories

