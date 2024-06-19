GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 7,683 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00.

GeneDx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $720.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

