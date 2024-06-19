The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 43,705 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $99.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
