The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 43,705 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $99.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

