8,441 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.