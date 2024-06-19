SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $588,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSX opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

