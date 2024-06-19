SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.14 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

