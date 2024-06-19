Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 7,478,762 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,478,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $211,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 925,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 235.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

