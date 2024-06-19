Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 574,633 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $248,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 104,656 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CADE opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.