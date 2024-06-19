Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 12.81% of PTC Therapeutics worth $270,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 958.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

PTCT stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

