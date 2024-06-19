Syon Capital LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $81,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,186.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,186.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,619. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

