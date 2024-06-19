EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,427.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,732.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,463.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

