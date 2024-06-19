PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,917 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

