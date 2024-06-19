PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 124,016 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kenvue by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

