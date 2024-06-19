PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.09 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $620.31 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.96 and its 200 day moving average is $553.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

