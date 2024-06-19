Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

