PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,943 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,865,000 after purchasing an additional 148,568 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

