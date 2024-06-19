PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

