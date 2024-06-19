Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VFH stock opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

