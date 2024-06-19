Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $407,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

