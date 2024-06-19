Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $61,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

