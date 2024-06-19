B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 795 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $334.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

