Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

