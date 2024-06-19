Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $402.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.87 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

