Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,272 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $730.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.