Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.1 %

ALG stock opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamo Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.