Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 33,602 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 512.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $106.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.