Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 1,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $326.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

