SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Jay Zamkow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00.

SSNC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $168,860,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 951,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

