FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00.

TSE:FSV opened at C$206.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$186.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$215.23. The stock has a market cap of C$9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.5524661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

