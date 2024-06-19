Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $369,240.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day moving average of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,329 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

