Christopher Scott Mason Sells 20,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 266,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 139,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 128,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

