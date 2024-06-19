ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ePlus Stock Down 1.0 %

PLUS stock opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.07. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

