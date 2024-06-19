Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Arian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
