Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Arian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.