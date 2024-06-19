Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidus Investment by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $612.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.