Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.25% of Lindsay worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $10,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lindsay by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.