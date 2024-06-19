Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTS opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

