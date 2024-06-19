Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $6,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 35,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $181.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

