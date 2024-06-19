Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 348,507 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,973 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,507 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Transocean worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Up 0.9 %

Transocean stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.