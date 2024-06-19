9,479 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,608,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $252.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

