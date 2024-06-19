Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stake Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

