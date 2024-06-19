Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 39,021 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,021 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.