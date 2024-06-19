Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.68 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 323.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after buying an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

WIX opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

