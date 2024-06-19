Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 158,044 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,044 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,560.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock worth $25,995,973. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.8 %

HOOD stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

