Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SXT opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

