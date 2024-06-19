Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.89 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

