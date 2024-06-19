Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 25,453 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

