Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.73 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.